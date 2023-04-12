WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Stock Performance: A Comprehensive 52-Week Analysis

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -23.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.19%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.52 and $53.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.02 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.01 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is currently priced at $40.65. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $40.97 after opening at $40.47. The day’s lowest price was $40.38 before the stock closed at $40.49.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $53.46 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $30.52 on 06/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.45B and boasts a workforce of 4500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.27, with a change in price of -5.68. Similarly, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. recorded 1,805,520 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.26%.

Understanding WSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WSC stands at 1.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.96.

WSC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 5.46%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 5.77% and 4.78% respectively.

WSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WSC has leaped by -18.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.28%.