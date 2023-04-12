Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Inc. (WPM) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 28.49% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 57.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WPM has fallen by 16.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.39%.

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is currently priced at $50.22. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $49.95 after opening at $49.15. The day’s lowest price was $49.00 before the stock closed at $49.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $51.90 on 04/20/22 and the lowest value was $28.62 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of WPM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current trading price is -3.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$28.62 and $51.90. The Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.51 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.45B and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 42.64, with a change in price of +12.88. Similarly, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. recorded 2,363,064 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.43%.

WPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WPM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WPM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.06%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.65%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.00% and 86.23%, respectively.