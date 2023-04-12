Weyerhaeuser Company Inc. (WY) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.62%. The price of WY fallen by 3.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.90%.

The stock price for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) currently stands at $30.87. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $31.105 after starting at $30.40. The stock’s lowest price was $30.37 before closing at $30.43.

In terms of market performance, Weyerhaeuser Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $41.73 on 04/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $26.64 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of WY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current trading price is -26.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$26.64 and $41.73. The Weyerhaeuser Company’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 3.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.48 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.42B and boasts a workforce of 9264 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.51, with a change in price of -1.47. Similarly, Weyerhaeuser Company recorded 3,962,890 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.55%.

WY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WY stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.38.

WY Stock Stochastic Average

Weyerhaeuser Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.78% and 73.60%, respectively.