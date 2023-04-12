Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Inc. (VOD) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.15%. The price of VOD decrease -2.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.79%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) current stock price is $11.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $11.46 after opening at $11.35. The stock’s lowest point was $11.35 before it closed at $11.37.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $17.67 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value being $9.94 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of VOD Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -35.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.99%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.94 and $17.67. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.05 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 7.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.45B and boasts a workforce of 96941 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Vodafone Group Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.19, with a change in price of -0.88. Similarly, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company recorded 8,304,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.15%.

VOD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VOD stands at 1.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

VOD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company over the past 50 days is 38.91%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 61.60% and 55.05%, respectively, over the past 20 days.