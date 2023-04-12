VIPS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 80.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VIPS has leaped by -0.05%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.96%.

At present, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has a stock price of $14.62. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.255 after an opening price of $15.17. The day’s lowest price was $14.95, and it closed at $14.95.

Vipshop Holdings Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $16.18 on 02/01/23 and the lowest value was $6.36 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of VIPS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -9.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.36 and $16.18. The Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.0 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.49B and boasts a workforce of 8013 employees.

Vipshop Holdings Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Vipshop Holdings Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.97, with a change in price of +5.40. Similarly, Vipshop Holdings Limited recorded 5,515,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.89%.

VIPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIPS stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VIPS Stock Stochastic Average

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.13%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.12% and 51.97%, respectively.