Vertiv Holdings Co: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) current stock price is $12.55. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.7458 after opening at $12.60. The stock’s lowest point was $12.47 before it closed at $12.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.88 on 02/22/23, and the lowest price during that time was $7.76, recorded on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of VRT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current trading price is -29.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.76 and $17.88. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.93 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.95B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.23, with a change in price of -2.38. Similarly, Vertiv Holdings Co recorded 3,012,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.94%.

VRT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRT stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.20.

VRT Stock Stochastic Average

Vertiv Holdings Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 5.58%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 14.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.76% and 7.64%, respectively.

VRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an decrease of -8.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.61%. The price of VRT decrease -11.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.16%.