Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Valero Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -10.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $96.71 and $150.39. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.3 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is $134.98. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $138.0918 after opening at $136.54. The stock touched a low of $135.32 before closing at $136.71.

Valero Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $150.39 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $96.71 on 04/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.24B and boasts a workforce of 9716 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Valero Energy Corporation

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Valero Energy Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 132.04, with a change in price of -6.12. Similarly, Valero Energy Corporation recorded 4,155,764 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.35%.

How VLO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLO stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

VLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation over the last 50 days is at 63.90%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.28% and 64.06%, respectively.

VLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 21.75%. The price of VLO fallen by 5.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.92%.