Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Stock: Exploring 52-Week Market Performance

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s current trading price is -54.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.37%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.71 and $5.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.64 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.55 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) currently stands at $2.72. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.96 after starting at $2.89. The stock’s lowest price was $2.68 before closing at $2.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.99 on 01/27/23 and the lowest value was $2.71 on 04/11/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -49.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 277.55M and boasts a workforce of 313 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.49, with a change in price of -1.06. Similarly, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. recorded 523,376 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.04%.

Understanding VLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VLN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VLN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.27%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.03% and 11.32% respectively.

VLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -49.35%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -36.00%. The price of VLN leaped by -20.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.82%.