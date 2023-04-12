Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s current trading price is -16.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.12 and $7.34. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.96 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.19 million observed over the last three months.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has a current stock price of $6.15. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $6.16 after opening at $6.14. The stock’s low for the day was $6.13, and it eventually closed at $6.14.

The stock market performance of Trean Insurance Group Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.34 on 06/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.12, recorded on 11/18/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 314.61M and boasts a workforce of 344 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.37, with a change in price of +3.61. Similarly, Trean Insurance Group Inc. recorded 330,838 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +141.37%.

How TIG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TIG stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

TIG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Trean Insurance Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.81% and 90.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TIG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 2.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 83.58%. The price of TIG fallen by 1.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.49%.