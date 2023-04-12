TOP: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.23%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TOP has leaped by -1.59%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.75%.

At present, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has a stock price of $4.94. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.475 after an opening price of $5.09. The day’s lowest price was $4.78, and it closed at $5.12.

52-week price history of TOP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. TOP Financial Group Limited’s current trading price is -90.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.50 and $50.97. The TOP Financial Group Limited’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 173.15M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.77, with a change in price of +0.09. Similarly, TOP Financial Group Limited recorded 204,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.86%.

TOP Stock Stochastic Average

TOP Financial Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.57% and 20.86%, respectively.