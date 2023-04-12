The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current trading price is -22.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $55.43 and $77.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) currently stands at $60.19. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $60.50 after starting at $59.35. The stock’s lowest price was $59.23 before closing at $60.44.

The market performance of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $77.45 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $55.43 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 110.14B and boasts a workforce of 89464 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.69, with a change in price of -5.97. Similarly, The Toronto-Dominion Bank recorded 2,100,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TD stands at 3.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

TD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.54%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 69.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 67.34% and 61.69% respectively.

TD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -7.06%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.87%. The price of TD fallen by 2.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.59%.