The Significance of Moving Averages in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Inc. (RCL) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RCL has leaped by -2.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.43%.

The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is currently priced at $62.89. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $63.63 after opening at $62.58. The day’s lowest price was $61.81 before the stock closed at $63.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $87.68 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $31.09 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of RCL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current trading price is -28.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.09 and $87.68. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.41 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.75 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.39B and boasts a workforce of 102500 employees.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.55, with a change in price of +1.99. Similarly, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. recorded 3,637,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.28%.

RCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCL stands at 8.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.43.

RCL Stock Stochastic Average

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.72%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.54% and 37.29%, respectively.