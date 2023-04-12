The Rise and Fall: CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Stock’s 52-Week Tale

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -35.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $67.95 and $119.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.72 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.84 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) currently stands at $77.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $78.24 after starting at $73.96. The stock’s lowest price was $73.96 before closing at $73.71.

In terms of market performance, CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $119.60 on 08/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $67.95 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.56B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating CF Industries Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.67, with a change in price of -30.20. Similarly, CF Industries Holdings Inc. recorded 2,803,976 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.03%.

Understanding CF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CF stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.59.

CF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for CF Industries Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 41.28%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 93.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 59.35% and 41.06%, respectively.

CF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -25.99%. The price of CF leaped by -1.16% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.28%.