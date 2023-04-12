The Psychology of eBay Inc. Inc. (EBAY) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 4.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EBAY has fallen by 3.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.76%.

The current stock price for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is $43.50. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $43.72 after opening at $43.29. It dipped to a low of $43.015 before ultimately closing at $43.40.

eBay Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $56.23 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $35.92 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of EBAY Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. eBay Inc.’s current trading price is -22.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $35.92 and $56.23. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.65 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.50B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for eBay Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating eBay Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 23 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 44.91, with a change in price of -2.41. Similarly, eBay Inc. recorded 4,893,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.25%.

EBAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBAY stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.50.

EBAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of eBay Inc. over the last 50 days is at 27.85%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.75% and 76.21%, respectively.