The Future of urban-gro Inc.: Analyzing UGRO

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) stock is currently valued at $1.74. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $2.36 after opening at $2.35. The stock briefly dropped to $1.70 before ultimately closing at $1.72.

In terms of market performance, urban-gro Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.63 on 04/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.70 on 04/11/23.

52-week price history of UGRO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. urban-gro Inc.’s current trading price is -81.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.36%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.70 and $9.63. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 37870.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.23M and boasts a workforce of 97 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.5050, with a change in price of -2.40. Similarly, urban-gro Inc. recorded 45,912 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -57.69%.

Examining UGRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UGRO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UGRO Stock Stochastic Average

urban-gro Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.17%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.95% and 5.52%, respectively.

UGRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.03%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.82%. The price of UGRO decreased -50.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -36.95%.