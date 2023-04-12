Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Stock: 52-Week Performance Reveals and Shifts

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Suncor Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -24.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.27%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $26.42 and $42.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.03 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.58 million over the last three months.

At present, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has a stock price of $32.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.6189 after an opening price of $32.00. The day’s lowest price was $31.98, and it closed at $31.85.

Suncor Energy Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $42.72 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $26.42 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.31B and boasts a workforce of 16558 employees.

Suncor Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Suncor Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.44, with a change in price of -3.89. Similarly, Suncor Energy Inc. recorded 4,944,295 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.75%.

Understanding SU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SU stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

SU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Suncor Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.83%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.63% and 62.60%, respectively.

SU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.83%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SU has leaped by -3.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.15%.