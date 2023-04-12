Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Stock: A Year in Review from Highs to Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -52.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.69 and $1.87. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.51 million observed over the last three months.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) currently has a stock price of $0.89. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.90 after opening at $0.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.796 before it closed at $0.79.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.87 on 04/14/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.69 on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 131.68M and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0093, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Spruce Power Holding Corporation recorded 540,500 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.37%.

How SPRU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRU stands at 1.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.55.

SPRU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Spruce Power Holding Corporation over the last 50 days is at 22.26%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.00% and 63.65%, respectively.

SPRU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.17%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.62%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SPRU has fallen by 18.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.23%.