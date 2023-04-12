SOLO’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Performance

The current stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is $0.62. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.645 after opening at $0.5095. It dipped to a low of $0.5095 before ultimately closing at $0.51.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.01 on 04/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.44, recorded on 03/29/23.

52-week price history of SOLO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current trading price is -69.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.44 and $2.01. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.85 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 74.04M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8453, with a change in price of -0.82. Similarly, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. recorded 998,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.99%.

SOLO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOLO stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

SOLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. over the last 50 days is at 24.65%. This shows a decline from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 69.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.48% and 32.21%, respectively.

SOLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.87% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOLO has leaped by -8.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.59%.