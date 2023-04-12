SL Green Realty Corp. Inc. (SLG) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -30.01%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -37.98%. The price of SLG decreased -18.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.77%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) stock is currently valued at $23.60. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $24.97 after opening at $24.17. The stock briefly dropped to $23.80 before ultimately closing at $24.53.

SL Green Realty Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $76.74 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.06 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of SLG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current trading price is -69.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.06 and $76.74. The SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 1.17 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.94 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -33.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.59B and boasts a workforce of 1137 employees.

SL Green Realty Corp.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SL Green Realty Corp. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.06, with a change in price of -17.46. Similarly, SL Green Realty Corp. recorded 2,287,593 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.59%.

SLG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLG stands at 1.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.29.

SLG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SL Green Realty Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.51%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.61%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.20% and 42.02%, respectively.