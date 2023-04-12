RXO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.64%. The price of RXO decrease -5.42% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.25%.

RXO Inc. (RXO) stock is currently valued at $19.03. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $19.27 after opening at $18.74. The stock briefly dropped to $18.60 before ultimately closing at $18.68.

52-week price history of RXO Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. RXO Inc.’s current trading price is -25.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.02%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $14.75 and $25.50. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 3.55 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

RXO Inc. (RXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 6248 employees.

RXO Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating RXO Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.66, with a change in price of +1.51. Similarly, RXO Inc. recorded 1,313,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.62%.

RXO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXO stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

RXO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, RXO Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 35.16%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 24.64% and 16.54% respectively.