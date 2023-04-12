Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -73.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.90 and $18.37. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.41 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.36 million observed over the last three months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has a current stock price of $4.79. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.23 after opening at $5.08. The stock’s low for the day was $4.79, and it eventually closed at $5.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $18.37 on 04/12/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.90 on 10/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 389.19M and boasts a workforce of 819 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.00, with a change in price of -1.26. Similarly, Ranpak Holdings Corp. recorded 369,523 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.83%.

How PACK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PACK stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PACK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ranpak Holdings Corp. over the past 50 days is 12.77%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 45.92% and 49.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PACK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -16.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 47.84%. The price of PACK leaped by -2.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.63%.