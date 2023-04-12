Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -81.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.66%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.57 and $10.78 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.36 million over the last three months.

At present, Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has a stock price of $2.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.92 after an opening price of $1.88. The day’s lowest price was $1.83, and it closed at $1.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rackspace Technology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $10.78 on 04/21/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.57 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 367.26M and boasts a workforce of 6800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8853, with a change in price of -3.85. Similarly, Rackspace Technology Inc. recorded 1,852,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.70%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXT stands at 5.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.80.

RXT Stock Stochastic Average

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 22.06%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.13%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 54.30% and 42.43%, respectively.

RXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -31.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -51.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RXT has leaped by -2.42%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.96%.