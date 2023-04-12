Home  »  Stock   »  PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: From 52-Week Highs to Lo...

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: From 52-Week Highs to Lows and Back

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PepsiCo Inc.’s current trading price is -2.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $154.86 and $186.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.59 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.73 million over the last three months.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) stock is currently valued at $182.92. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $183.88 after opening at $183.42. The stock briefly dropped to $182.76 before ultimately closing at $183.20.

PepsiCo Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $186.84 on 12/13/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $154.86 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 250.96B and boasts a workforce of 315000 employees.

PepsiCo Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating PepsiCo Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 177.77, with a change in price of +6.19. Similarly, PepsiCo Inc. recorded 4,629,599 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.50%.

Understanding PEP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PEP stands at 2.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

PEP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PepsiCo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.61%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.76%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.11% and 91.96%, respectively.

PEP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.19%. The price of PEP increase 6.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.23%.

