PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PBF Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -15.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 70.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.27 and $49.00. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.11 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.84 million observed over the last three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) currently has a stock price of $41.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $42.79 after opening at $41.85. The lowest recorded price for the day was $41.39 before it closed at $42.64.

PBF Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $49.00 on 10/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $24.27 on 04/25/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.73B and boasts a workforce of 3616 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for PBF Energy Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating PBF Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.35, with a change in price of -7.10. Similarly, PBF Energy Inc. recorded 3,392,528 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.71%.

How PBF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBF stands at 0.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

PBF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 34.08%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.04%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 55.92% and 49.45%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PBF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PBF has fallen by 0.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.61%.