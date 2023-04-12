Pagaya Technologies Ltd.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently priced at $0.99. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.02 after opening at $1.02. The day’s lowest price was $0.99 before the stock closed at $1.02.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of PGY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.57 to $34.50. In the Technology sector, the Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.58 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 641.48M.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Pagaya Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0256, with a change in price of -0.31. Similarly, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. recorded 2,989,231 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.85%.

Examining PGY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PGY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.65%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 34.69% and 38.05% respectively.

PGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -20.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.87%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PGY has fallen by 0.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.99%.