PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. PACCAR Inc’s current trading price is -7.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $49.93 and $76.71 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.09 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.29 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is $71.04. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $71.59 after an opening price of $69.94. The stock briefly fell to $69.86 before ending the session at $69.68.

PACCAR Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $76.71 on 03/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $49.93 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.11B and boasts a workforce of 31100 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.44, with a change in price of +2.81. Similarly, PACCAR Inc recorded 3,183,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.12%.

Understanding PCAR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCAR stands at 0.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

PCAR Stock Stochastic Average

PACCAR Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 38.49%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.24% and 22.63%, respectively.

PCAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 7.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 24.93%. The price of PCAR leaped by -1.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5 days stocks have slided -2.75%.