NOVA’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NOVA has leaped by -1.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.36%.

The current stock price for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is $16.00. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.33 after opening at $15.51. It dipped to a low of $15.27 before ultimately closing at $15.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $31.47 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $12.46 on 03/20/23.

52-week price history of NOVA Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s current trading price is -49.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.41%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $12.46 and $31.47. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 4.62 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 3.92 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 1170 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc.

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Sunnova Energy International Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.52, with a change in price of -6.03. Similarly, Sunnova Energy International Inc. recorded 3,399,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.37%.

NOVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOVA stands at 4.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.08.

NOVA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sunnova Energy International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 41.26%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.82% and 47.55%, respectively.