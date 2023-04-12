Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s current trading price is -9.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $170.12 and $223.31 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.11 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is $202.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $202.94 after an opening price of $200.99. The stock briefly fell to $200.7552 before ending the session at $201.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $223.31 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $170.12 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.59B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Lowe’s Companies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 204.17, with a change in price of -6.67. Similarly, Lowe’s Companies Inc. recorded 3,058,153 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.19%.

LOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.06%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.39% and 74.30%, respectively.

LOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 1.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.74%. The price of LOW fallen by 2.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.40%.