Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock: 52-Week Performance and Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kimco Realty Corporation’s current trading price is -26.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $17.34 and $26.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.4 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.77 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is $19.29. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $19.48 after an opening price of $19.28. The stock briefly fell to $19.17 before ending the session at $19.19.

Kimco Realty Corporation saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $26.42 on 04/28/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $17.34 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.99B and boasts a workforce of 639 employees.

Kimco Realty Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Kimco Realty Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.91, with a change in price of -2.52. Similarly, Kimco Realty Corporation recorded 4,377,367 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.55%.

Understanding KIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KIM stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

KIM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kimco Realty Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 32.88%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.17% and 68.70%, respectively.

KIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -8.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 3.74%. The price of KIM fallen by 2.72% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.92%.