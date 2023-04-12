KALA’s Financial Health: Exploring Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) currently has a stock price of $17.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $17.7999 after opening at $13.88. The lowest recorded price for the day was $13.62 before it closed at $13.86.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $56.72 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value being $3.54 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of KALA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -69.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 380.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.54 and $56.72. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.81 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.25M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.90, with a change in price of +10.51. Similarly, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,826,000 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +160.95%.

KALA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KALA stands at 2.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.99.

KALA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 52.74%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 39.30% and 24.60%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

KALA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -55.33%. However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KALA has leaped by -9.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.52%.