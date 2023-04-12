Innovid Corp. (CTV): Understanding the 52-Week Stock Range

The present stock price for Innovid Corp. (CTV) is $0.92. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.11 after an opening price of $1.10. The stock briefly fell to $0.8895 before ending the session at $1.01.

Innovid Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.25 on 05/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.00 on 04/11/23.

52-week price history of CTV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Innovid Corp.’s current trading price is -85.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.10%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.00 and $6.25. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.83 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 122.96M and boasts a workforce of 531 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Innovid Corp.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Innovid Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9612, with a change in price of -2.07. Similarly, Innovid Corp. recorded 250,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.26%.

Examining CTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTV stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

CTV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Innovid Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.60%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.45% and 7.72%, respectively.

CTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -46.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -63.09%. The price of CTV leaped by -28.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -31.93%.