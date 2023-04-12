HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. HSBC Holdings plc’s current trading price is -11.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.09%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $24.77 and $39.63. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.21 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.5 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is currently priced at $35.19. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $35.105 after opening at $34.95. The day’s lowest price was $34.92 before the stock closed at $34.99.

HSBC Holdings plc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $39.63 on 02/21/23 and a low of $24.77 for the same time frame on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 137.65B and boasts a workforce of 219199 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 34.04, with a change in price of +6.94. Similarly, HSBC Holdings plc recorded 2,324,151 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HSBC stands at 0.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

HSBC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for HSBC Holdings plc over the last 50 days is 38.62%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.92% and 87.04%, respectively.

HSBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 36.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HSBC has fallen by 1.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.57%.