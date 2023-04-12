HIMS Stock: A Voyage Through Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Finances

The present stock price for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is $9.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.95 after an opening price of $9.78. The stock briefly fell to $9.42 before ending the session at $9.80.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $12.04 on 03/01/23 and the lowest value was $2.72 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of HIMS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s current trading price is -20.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 251.10%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.72 and $12.04. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.95B and boasts a workforce of 651 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.10, with a change in price of +3.52. Similarly, Hims & Hers Health Inc. recorded 2,426,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.37%.

Examining HIMS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HIMS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HIMS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.09%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.26%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.27% and 66.83%, respectively.

HIMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 48.99% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 77.51%. The price of HIMS fallen by 6.47% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.37%.