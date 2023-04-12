Home  »  News   »  Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: 52-...

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Stock: 52-Week Highs and Lows Analyzed

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is -1.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $19.08 and $25.62. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.21 million observed over the last three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has a current stock price of $25.24. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $25.46 after opening at $25.30. The stock’s low for the day was $25.16, and it eventually closed at $25.03.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock market performance has been somewhat consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $25.62 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value being $19.08 on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.79B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.23, with a change in price of +3.24. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,035,507 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.73%.

How GPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.42.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 50 days is at 91.59%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.55%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.61% and 79.72%, respectively.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 13.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 26.90%. The price of GPK fallen by 6.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.98%.

