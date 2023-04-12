Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -91.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.34 and $31.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.42 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) currently stands at $2.68. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.2181 after starting at $2.02. The stock’s lowest price was $2.02 before closing at $2.16.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.51 on 07/26/22 and a low of $1.34 for the same time frame on 03/29/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.37M and boasts a workforce of 82 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.75, with a change in price of -0.83. Similarly, Freight Technologies Inc. recorded 678,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRGT stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FRGT Stock Stochastic Average

Freight Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 24.59%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.00% and 57.84%, respectively.

FRGT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 16.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -37.64%. The price of FRGT fallen by 30.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 56.73%.