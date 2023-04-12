FMS’s Market Whiplash: 34.30% YTD Rise, 10.78% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 34.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 71.31%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FMS has fallen by 10.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.26%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) currently has a stock price of $21.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $22.4975 after opening at $22.20. The lowest recorded price for the day was $22.19 before it closed at $22.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $34.62 on 04/21/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.78 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of FMS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current trading price is -36.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.78 and $34.62. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.15 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.91 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.03B and boasts a workforce of 128044 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.27, with a change in price of +6.55. Similarly, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA recorded 864,249 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.42%.

FMS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA over the past 50 days is 84.50%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.55%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.48% and 96.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.