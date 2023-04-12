Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Flex Ltd.’s current trading price is -13.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.63 and $25.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.98 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.86 million over the last three months.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock is currently valued at $21.73. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $21.82 after opening at $21.70. The stock briefly dropped to $21.40 before ultimately closing at $21.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Flex Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.12 on 01/17/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $13.63 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.83B and boasts a workforce of 172648 employees.

Flex Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Flex Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.38, with a change in price of +1.71. Similarly, Flex Ltd. recorded 4,405,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLEX stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

FLEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Flex Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 36.17%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.59%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.43% and 48.98%, respectively.

FLEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 25.10%. The price of FLEX increased 2.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.14%.