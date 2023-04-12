Exscientia plc (EXAI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Exscientia plc’s current trading price is -66.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.09 and $16.45 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.26 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Exscientia plc (EXAI) currently stands at $5.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.45 after starting at $4.91. The stock’s lowest price was $4.8701 before closing at $4.92.

Exscientia plc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $16.45 on 06/09/22 and a low of $4.09 for the same time frame on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Exscientia plc (EXAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 664.79M and boasts a workforce of 287 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.19, with a change in price of -2.14. Similarly, Exscientia plc recorded 303,064 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.19%.

Understanding EXAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXAI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

EXAI Stock Stochastic Average

Exscientia plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.74% and 7.43%, respectively.

EXAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -36.63%. The price of EXAI leaped by -12.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.21%.