Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock: A look at 52-Week Journey

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -94.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.43%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.17 and $3.33. The trading volume of the company’s shares in Healthcare reached around 2.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has a current stock price of $0.18. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.30 after opening at $0.30. The stock’s low for the day was $0.15, and it eventually closed at $0.22.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.33 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.17 on 04/11/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -86.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.98M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0899, with a change in price of -1.95. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 210,706 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.40%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Evelo Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 3.57%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.34% and 8.50%, respectively.

EVLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -88.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -91.86%. The price of EVLO leaped by -56.39% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.07%.