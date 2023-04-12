EQX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.37: What It Means for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Future

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock is currently valued at $5.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.72 after opening at $5.60. The stock briefly dropped to $5.55 before ultimately closing at $5.60.

The market performance of Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.07 on 04/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.35 on 11/03/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of EQX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Equinox Gold Corp.’s current trading price is -37.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.35 and $9.07. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.4 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.76B and boasts a workforce of 683 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.06, with a change in price of +1.98. Similarly, Equinox Gold Corp. recorded 2,276,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.51%.

Examining EQX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQX stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

EQX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Equinox Gold Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 93.31%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.04% and 91.25%, respectively.

EQX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 72.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 64.06%. The price of EQX increased 40.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.98%.