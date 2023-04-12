DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s current trading price is -9.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.38%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $49.52 and $78.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.2 million over the last 3 months.

At present, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has a stock price of $71.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $71.0568 after an opening price of $70.22. The day’s lowest price was $70.08, and it closed at $70.68.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $78.40 on 02/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $49.52 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.73B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 71.50, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, DuPont de Nemours Inc. recorded 2,893,421 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DD stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

DD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for DuPont de Nemours Inc. over the last 50 days is 35.44%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 67.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.42% and 53.75%, respectively.

DD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 3.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.25%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DD has fallen by 2.53%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.11%.