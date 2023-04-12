DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Stock: 52-week price history of DMTK Stock

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DermTech Inc.’s current trading price is -67.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 180.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.55 and $13.33. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.64 million over the last 3 months.

At present, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has a stock price of $4.35. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.40 after an opening price of $3.69. The day’s lowest price was $3.67, and it closed at $3.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DermTech Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.33 on 04/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.55 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 99.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 127.15M and boasts a workforce of 278 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.55, with a change in price of +1.85. Similarly, DermTech Inc. recorded 607,046 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +74.00%.

Understanding DMTK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DMTK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DMTK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for DermTech Inc. over the last 50 days is 40.66%. This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.12%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.86% and 79.18%, respectively.

DMTK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 145.76%. However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DMTK has fallen by 27.19%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.78%.