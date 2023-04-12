CUTR’s Market Whiplash: -38.78% YTD Decline, -7.20% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -38.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CUTR has leaped by -7.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.19%.

The stock of Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is currently priced at $27.07. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.16 after opening at $24.03. The day’s lowest price was $24.03 before the stock closed at $23.83.

Cutera Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $70.18 on 04/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $21.99 on 04/10/23.

52-week price history of CUTR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Cutera Inc.’s current trading price is -61.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.10%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $21.99 and $70.18. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.76 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 522.45M and boasts a workforce of 461 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.86, with a change in price of -16.70. Similarly, Cutera Inc. recorded 519,288 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.15%.

CUTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUTR stands at 19.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 19.41.

CUTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cutera Inc. over the last 50 days is 33.09%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.51% and 18.56%, respectively.