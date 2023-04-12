Curis Inc. Inc. (CRIS) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 38.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.44%. The price of CRIS fallen by 21.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 33.75%.

The present stock price for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is $0.76. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.7694 after an opening price of $0.64. The stock briefly fell to $0.64 before ending the session at $0.65.

Curis Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.77 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.47 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of CRIS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Curis Inc.’s current trading price is -56.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.21%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.47 and $1.77. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 1.02 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 72.49M and boasts a workforce of 51 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6665, with a change in price of -0.13. Similarly, Curis Inc. recorded 658,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.02%.

CRIS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRIS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRIS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Curis Inc. over the last 50 days is 87.76%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.71% and 70.63%, respectively.