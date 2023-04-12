Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Stock: 52-week price history of CGNT Stock

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s current trading price is -51.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.31 and $8.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.74 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.32 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has a stock price of $4.05. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.29 after an opening price of $3.80. The day’s lowest price was $3.7512, and it closed at $3.41.

Cognyte Software Ltd. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.39 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.31 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 247.70M and boasts a workforce of 2000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.36, with a change in price of +0.64. Similarly, Cognyte Software Ltd. recorded 618,904 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.77%.

Understanding CGNT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGNT stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CGNT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Cognyte Software Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.06%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.57% and 80.90% respectively.

CGNT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.23%. However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.26%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGNT has fallen by 18.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.56%.