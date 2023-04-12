Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current trading price is -19.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.51%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $61.94 and $111.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

The stock of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is currently priced at $89.51. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $103.90 after opening at $103.65. The day’s lowest price was $101.415 before the stock closed at $101.82.

In terms of market performance, Cirrus Logic Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $111.15 on 03/30/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $61.94 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.62B and boasts a workforce of 1591 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 90.84, with a change in price of +12.29. Similarly, Cirrus Logic Inc. recorded 527,134 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRUS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cirrus Logic Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.97%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.53% and 27.67%, respectively.

CRUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 20.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.70%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRUS has leaped by -10.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.24%.