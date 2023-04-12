China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Stock: 52-Week Highs, Lows, and Impressive Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. China Index Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -39.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.38%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $1.18. The trading volume of the company’s shares in Communication Services reached around 0.67 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 13730.0 over the last three months.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) currently has a stock price of $0.71. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.72 after opening at $0.6603. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.66 before it closed at $0.66.

The stock market performance of China Index Holdings Limited has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.18 on 04/13/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.61, recorded on 07/19/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.97M and boasts a workforce of 858 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8969, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, China Index Holdings Limited recorded 75,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.37%.

How CIH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CIH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for China Index Holdings Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 19.87%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 20.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.34% and 65.41%, respectively.

CIH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.63%. However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.80%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CIH has leaped by -24.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.79%.