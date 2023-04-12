Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: Exploring the 52-Week Performance and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Chewy Inc.’s current trading price is -32.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 60.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $22.22 and $52.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.21 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.43 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is $35.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $36.31 after an opening price of $35.66. The stock briefly fell to $35.0201 before ending the session at $35.23.

Chewy Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $52.88 on 02/03/23 and the lowest value was $22.22 on 05/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.17B and boasts a workforce of 19400 employees.

Chewy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Chewy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.03, with a change in the price of -7.63. Similarly, Chewy Inc. recorded 4,063,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.66%.

Understanding CHWY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Chewy Inc. over the last 50 days is 13.24%. This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 34.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.77% and 29.39%, respectively.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -4.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.09%. The price of CHWY leaped by -8.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5 days stocks have slided -4.20%.