Chegg Inc. Inc. (CHGG) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year, the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -32.61%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.29%. The price of CHGG increased by 7.17% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.19%.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) current stock price is $17.03. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $17.14 after opening at $16.48. The stock’s lowest point was $16.47 before it closed at $16.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Chegg Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $36.03 on 04/12/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $15.25, recorded on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of CHGG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Chegg Inc.’s current trading price is -52.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.25 and $36.03. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.04 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.15B and boasts a workforce of 1953 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.46, with a change in price of -9.93. Similarly, Chegg Inc. recorded 2,350,420 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.83%.

CHGG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.06.

CHGG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chegg Inc. over the last 50 days is at 26.25%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.52% and 74.39%, respectively.