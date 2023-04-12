CANF: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -71.45%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -77.65%. The price of CANF leaped by -29.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.45%.

The stock price for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) currently stands at $1.75. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.19 after starting at $2.11. The stock’s lowest price was $1.57 before closing at $2.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.70 on 04/18/22 and a low of $2.05 for the same time frame on 04/11/23.

52-week price history of CANF Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s current trading price is -85.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -14.67%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.05 and $11.70. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 79070.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.68M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.78, with a change in price of -6.30. Similarly, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. recorded 58,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.26%.

CANF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 6.69%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 19.19% and 18.74% respectively.